LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Quarry LP grew its position in LiveRamp by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

LiveRamp Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RAMP opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,303.00 and a beta of 1.01. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $188.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $578,457.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 79,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,328. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

