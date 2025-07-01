Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,375 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $289,908.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 283,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,084.31. The trade was a 14.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 191,546 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3,496.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 321,830 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

