Lincoln Capital Corp Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 2.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $16,594,682.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,940,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,957,071,872.44. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 558,720 shares of company stock worth $127,841,422. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $238.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.