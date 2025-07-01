Lincoln Capital Corp Invests $267,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 67,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.