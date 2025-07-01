Lincoln Capital Corp Invests $267,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 67,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
