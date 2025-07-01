Lincoln Capital Corp Has $8.72 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

