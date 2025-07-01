Lincoln Capital Corp Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

