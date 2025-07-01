Lincoln Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE MSI opened at $419.20 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.51 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.61 and a 200-day moving average of $434.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

