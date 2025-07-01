Libra Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,998 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,633,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,416,000 after purchasing an additional 503,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.