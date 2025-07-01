Libra Wealth LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Libra Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

