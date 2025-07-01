Libra Wealth LLC Has $22.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Libra Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 434,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,618 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 8.3% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,154 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

