Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th.

TSE LNF opened at C$28.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.05. Leon’s Furniture has a 12 month low of C$20.51 and a 12 month high of C$30.64.

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

