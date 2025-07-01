Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after buying an additional 1,000,722 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after buying an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,644,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in RTX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,912,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,257,000 after buying an additional 997,806 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.