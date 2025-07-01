Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 58,811 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Laureate Education by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 79,051 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 144.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 210,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

