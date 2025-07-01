Lansing Street Advisors Takes $452,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

