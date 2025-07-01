Lansing Street Advisors Takes $201,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.00.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $534.26 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.94 and its 200-day moving average is $510.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

