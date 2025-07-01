Lansing Street Advisors Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lansing Street Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $204.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.