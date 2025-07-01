Lansing Street Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.