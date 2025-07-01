Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $10.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $4.75 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DNUT

Insider Activity at Krispy Kreme

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab sold 694,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,190,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,505,076.80. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 522.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 1,756,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $496.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.