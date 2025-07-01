Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 578,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after buying an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Innovative Wealth Building LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 56,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 187,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 122,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.04.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

