Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 806 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.