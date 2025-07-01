Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,024 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $183.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $255.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.32. The company has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.24.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

