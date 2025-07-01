Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $615.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.34 and its 200 day moving average is $162.47. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $228.22.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.26.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

