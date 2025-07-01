Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGBL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 564.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

