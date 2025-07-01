Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

