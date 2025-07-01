Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kitwave Group had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.87%.

Kitwave Group Trading Down 22.4%

LON:KITW opened at GBX 249 ($3.42) on Tuesday. Kitwave Group has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($3.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 355 ($4.88). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 312.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 292.58. The firm has a market cap of £199.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 495 ($6.80) price objective on shares of Kitwave Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Kitwave Group

Kitwave Group plc is a delivered wholesale business with over 2,100 employees and a network of 37 depots able to support delivery throughout the UK, specialising in selling impulse products (such as confectionery, soft drinks, snacks, ice cream), frozen and chilled foods, alcohol, groceries and tobacco to over 46,000, mainly independent, customers.

