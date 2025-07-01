KILT Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $33.12 Thousand (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $341.94 thousand and approximately $33.12 thousand worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106,446.48 or 0.99957147 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106,405.00 or 0.99918202 BTC.

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 290,560,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,251,450 tokens. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KILT Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

