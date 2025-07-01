Keystone Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Keystone Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $284.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $284.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.34 and its 200 day moving average is $258.57.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

