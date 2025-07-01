Keystone Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

