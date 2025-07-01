Keystone Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Keystone Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.1% of Keystone Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keystone Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

