Keystone Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Keystone Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Keystone Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPSE. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $473.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $52.05.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

