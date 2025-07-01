Keystone Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Keystone Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,943,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,007,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 570.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

