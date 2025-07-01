KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Price

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.76.

EMR stock opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.08. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

