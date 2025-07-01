Kennon Green & Company LLC Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $386.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.75.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

