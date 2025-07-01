Kennon Green & Company LLC Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kennon Green & Company LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 2.3% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

