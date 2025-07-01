Kendall Capital Management Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $8,381,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,377,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 180,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Santander started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pilgrim’s Pride

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.