Kendall Capital Management Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,991,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after buying an additional 628,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,134,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 690.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,139,000 after acquiring an additional 368,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,289,000 after acquiring an additional 137,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.