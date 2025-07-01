Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $974,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $20,408,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 32.6% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 157,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

