KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGH Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.6% during the first quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $357.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.