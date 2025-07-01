KBC Group NV Sells 31,327 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,327 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $26,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 279,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Nucor Trading Down 1.3%

NUE opened at $129.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

