KBC Group NV Sells 19,892 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,892 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3%

TXN opened at $207.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.82 and its 200 day moving average is $182.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

