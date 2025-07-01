KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 140,465 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $22,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.3%

MRVL opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of -135.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $38,248.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248.60. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

