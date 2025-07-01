KBC Group NV Has $14.04 Million Stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in RTX by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in RTX by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after buying an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $3,356,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $1,030,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

RTX stock opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The company has a market cap of $195.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

