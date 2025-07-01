KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 368,107 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $21,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,281,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $523,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,196,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

