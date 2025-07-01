KBC Group NV Acquires 18,847 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of CyberArk Software worth $22,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.79.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $406.88 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -218.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.03.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.