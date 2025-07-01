Kampmann Melissa S. Purchases 110 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kampmann Melissa S. increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for approximately 2.6% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Workday by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.68.

Workday Trading Up 1.1%

WDAY opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $753,843.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,778.06. This trade represents a 28.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total transaction of $17,653,918.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,581,264.02. This trade represents a 41.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,733 shares of company stock worth $59,649,301. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

