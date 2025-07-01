Kampmann Melissa S. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Kampmann Melissa S. decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after purchasing an additional 760,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,289,544,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,842,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,497,000 after buying an additional 430,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,615 shares of company stock worth $10,231,607. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

