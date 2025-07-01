Kampmann Melissa S. Acquires 50 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.3% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,678,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

ISRG stock opened at $543.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.72. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.82 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

