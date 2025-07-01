JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.40 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.59), with a volume of 23084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.80 ($1.59).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Emerging Markets

In other JPMorgan Emerging Markets news, insider Dean Buckley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($61,796.21). Also, insider Helena Coles bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £2,199.78 ($3,020.85). 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets

– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.