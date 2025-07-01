JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Price

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of BANC stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. 590,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,873. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 169,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,988.80. This trade represents a 6.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivia I. Lindsay sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $149,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,649.16. The trade was a 26.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,000 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Banc of California by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

