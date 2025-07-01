Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,316 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $38,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,748,000 after purchasing an additional 678,766 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE JCI opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $105.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,133 shares of company stock worth $13,556,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International



Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

